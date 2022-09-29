ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Week six action in high school football will begin to play out Friday night. The biggest game locally will be 4-1 Boylan taking on 5-0 Hononegah in our ‘Game of the Week.’



The Titans need this one to keep alive their hopes of winning or sharing the conference championship. Hononegah wants to remain undefeated to set up possibly an even bigger showdown next week with Belvidere North.



Stillman Valley will try to stay one step ahead of Byron in the Big Northern Conference race. The 5-0 Cardinals will host 1-4 North Boone while Byron (4-1) will host winless Rock Falls.



The most intriguing matchup in the NUIC has Du-Pec (4-1) playing at Dakota (3-2).



For more on these games, the other matchups locally this weekend and what else is on tap Friday night on ‘Overtime’ watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ with Scott Leber, Regan Holgate and Tim Bailey live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 although that time could slide a bit depending on how long the college football game on Fox 39 runs.)