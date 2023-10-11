ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and Regan Holgate look ahead to the action this weekend on local football fields, plus a preview of their “Overtime” show Friday night and who they’ll be featuring in their “Spotlight” segment.
Watch the media player above for more.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and Regan Holgate look ahead to the action this weekend on local football fields, plus a preview of their “Overtime” show Friday night and who they’ll be featuring in their “Spotlight” segment.