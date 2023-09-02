ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate, Scott Leber and Tim Bailey bring you their latest recap and analysis of week two of the high school football season in the Rockford area.



This episode includes highlights of the following games:

Harlem at Hononegah, Auburn at Guilford, East at Belvidere North, Belvidere at Freeport, Boylan at Jefferson, Byron at Rockford Lutheran, Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, Rockford Christian at Winnebago and Forreston at Dakota.



In our Spotlight Segment we meet Freeport player Logan Schwartz, a young man who was in a devastating car accident in July, and he can’t play, but he’s not letting that keep him down.



To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” on-the-air live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.