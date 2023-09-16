ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The “Overtime” crew of Regan Holgate, Scott Leber and Tim Bailey is back with a look into week four action of high school football in the Rockford area.



Highlights include Byron routing North Boone 69-0, Lena-Winslow doing likewise to Dakota 52-8, plus Oregon’s win at Bago, Lutheran getting back into the win column against Rock Falls, South Beloit racking up a fourth-straight win, and NIC-10 action of the following games: Guilford at Harlem, Freeport at Hononegah, and Auburn vs. East.



Tim Bailey provides his mid-season evaluation of the NIC-10 teams, and Regan brings us a story on Stillman Valley football player Logan Lalor that’s sure to touch your heart.



Just watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” live every Friday night on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.