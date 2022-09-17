ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber recap week four action of high school football around the Rockford area.



This episode includes highlights of Guilford’s stunning win over Harlem, Dakota’s last minute victory against Forreston, Stillman Valley romping over Dixon, Byron nailing down another win in our Game of the Week at Genoa-Kingston, and Rochelle running roughshod over Harvard.



Our NIC-10 analyst team Tim Bailey gives us his reaction to Guilford defeating Harlem.



Plus, Regan brings us a unique look at another side of Freeport Aquin quarterback Aiden Wolfe as he works with young, elementary school students at Aquin.



To view this episode watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on the air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 right after GN Game Night.