“Overtime” September 1O, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you week three action in high school action from around the Rockford area.



Highlights include East’s win over Auburn. Hononegah sending Freeport to its first loss. Harlem defeating Guilford. Belvidere North running its record to 3-0 at Jefferson. Plus big wins by Genoa-Kingston, Dixon, Winnebago, Byron and Dakota.



Tim Bailey has his observations on the NIC-10 action, and we spotlight DuPec defensive end Jake Anderson. Plus our Flashback segment takes us back to a Boylan-Harlem classic.



To view this episode of “Overtime” click on the media player. “Overtime” can be seen live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. It also streams live on our website mystateline.com, and it’s rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.