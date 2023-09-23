ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Regan Holgate, Scott Leber and Tim Bailey bring you action from week 5 of the IHSA football season with “Overtime.”



Key games this week included Boylan knocking off Auburn, North Boone stunning Stillman Valley and Genoa-Kingston getting by Winnebago in overtime. Plus, Sycamore remaining undefeated with a hard-fought win against Rochelle.



We also have our play of the night, and in our Spotlight segment we get to know one of the most well-rounded football players and athletes in the NIC-10 Freeport’s Dedric Macon.



To view this episodem watch the media player above, and watch “Overtime” on your TV every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

