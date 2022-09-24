ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you week five high school football highlights from around the Rockford area from Friday night, September 23.



Key games include Lena-Winslow’s win over Fulton, and Sycamore’s convincing win at Rochelle. We also bring you action from all five NIC-10 games, plus Big Northern action at Winnebago, Rockford Christian and North Boone. Tim Bailey offers his thoughts on the NIC-10 action, and we bring you a spotlight story on the new NFL Flag Football League for high school girls in Rockford.



To view this episode of ‘Overtime’ watch the media player above, and catch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 right after GN Game Night. ‘Overtime’ is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 although that start time might slide a little depending on how long the college football game runs on Fox.