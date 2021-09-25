“Overtime” September 24, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their weekly half-hour high school football show “Overtime” featuring week five highlights from Friday night.

See the game-winning field goal by Honongah’s Bryce Goodwine at Boylan, DuPec’s battle with the state’s #1 ranked 2A team Decatur St. Teresa, Byron rolling past North Boone and more. Tim Bailey reacts to the Hononegah-Boylan game and the East-Harlem game, plus we feature Aquin’s Ollie Arndt in our “Spotlight” segment.

To view this show click on the media player and watch for it each Friday night on-the-air live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. It’s also rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

