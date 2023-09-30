ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you their latest episode of “Overtime” looking at high school football action from Friday, September 29.



Their highlights include games between Lena-Winslow and DuPec, the big Hononegah-Boylan showdown, and the 8-man collision between Amboy and Milledgeville.



You’ll also get Tim Bailey’s take on Hononegah’s win over Boylan, and you’ll see our spotlight feature story on Hononegah senior Isaiah Houi.



To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m.