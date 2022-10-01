ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you up-to-speed on all that happened in high school football in the Rockford area Friday night with ‘Overtime.’



This week’s show includes highlights of Boylan’s win at Hononegah,, Belvidere North defeated Auburn, and the rest of the NIC-10 action, plus Big Northern Conference highlights from Stillman Valley, Byron and Winnebago, and an NUIC matchup between Du-Pec and Dakota.



They also bring you a spotlight story on the problem of the official shortage in high school football and the adjustments that have been made to cope with it.



To view this episode watch the media player above, and then tune in every Friday night at 11pm to Fox 39 to watch the show over-the-air.