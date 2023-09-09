ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) —The name of our show was fitting this Friday night more than ever after Boylan and Belvidere North went to overtime in our Game of the Week.



The Titans prevailed 35-34. We have highlights and analysis of that one. Plus, highlights of Dakota-DuPec, Lutheran-Stillman Valley, Rockford Christian-Byron, Johnsburg-Rochelle, and all of the NIC-10 action.



In our Spotlight Segment we meet the father of Harlem running back Jahmani Muhammad, Steve Muhammad. He has faced adversity and set an example for his son and others about how to deal with adversity and push through it.



To view this show, watch the media player above, and watch “Overtime” over-the-air on Fox 39 every Friday night live at 11 p.m.