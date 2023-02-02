PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Pecatonica Indians might be closing in on an NUIC North Championship. They moved a notch closer to that Thursday night when they defeated Dakota 64-40.



It was senior night and head coach Bobby Heisler turned to his seniors to start the game and log significant minutes. One of those seniors Briaun Green led Pecatonica with 14 points. Another senior Korbin Gann was next with 11 points, and another senior Andrew Baxter scored 10.



Pecatonica is now 9-0 in the NUIC, one game ahead of 8-1 Lena-Winslow. Those two teams will meet in Lena next Tuesday night.



For highlights of this game watch the media player above.