OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There is a buzz around the Oregon Hawks football team in Oregon that hasn’t existed for a long time. The Hawks are in the IHSA playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

They got in by winning on the road at Rockford Christian last Friday night boosting their record to 5-4.

Saturday afternoon the Hawks will travel to Pecatonica to face the Du-Pec Rivermen in the 3A playfof game. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

A playoff game is a big deal for the Hawks and their fans after such a long wait.

“It means everything,” said head coach Broc Kunder. “We did a lot of work this offseason. A lot of looking at ourselves and guys we had coming back and kind of just laid it on them like, ‘Hey, if we want tobe one of these teams playing an extra week, these are the steps we’ve got to take. They took it to heart.”

Tight end/defensive end Josh Crandall is part of a strong junior class that has boosted Oregon’s football program. “The excitement has been there all year just as far as getting back to winning, but it’s really built this week kind of going back to the old ways that we used to do it when we used to make the playoffs,” said Crandall.