POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It’s right there on the sign when you drive into town. Polo is the home of the 8-man state champions. All the Marcos did last year was go 13-0 on their way to the title. In 2019 Polo also went undefeated and it was the unofficial state champion. With that type of success there can only be one goal. Win it all again.

(Avery Grenoble, Polo RB/LB) “The goal is every year come back out, win another one. So, you can’t really take a break off. You’ve got to get back at it harder than you did before,” said running back/linebacker Avery Grenoble.

Grenoble is part of the Marcos’ returning backfield at running back. Brock Soltow is also back, so is fullback Brady Wolber. Wolber missed the playoffs last year after injuring his shoulder in the final week of the regular season. He had surgery in February to patch it up.

“I’m ready to go It’s been a while. I haven’t played a sport since then, so I’ve been waiting a while for this.”

The Marcos graduated quarterback Tyler Merdian. He was second-team All-Illinois 8-man football. His younger brother Carter, a junior, is one candidate to replace him. The other one is Senior Cayden Webster.

“He’s looked really good this summer,” said Polo head coach Ted Alston. “A little bit different of a quarterback. A little bit more of a runner.”

The key for the Marcos is up front where everyone from last year is gone.

“We’ve got good running backs,” said Alston, “but we have to replace an entire offensive line, so we’ll see how those guys step up.”

The Marcos had 30 players at the end of last season. They’re up to 35 now.

“A lot of guys I never thought I’d see on the football field are out this year. It’s just great,” said Wolber.

(Scott) It all goes well, next year at this time, the Marcos will be adding onto that sign entering town proclaiming another state championship team.

“That’s the kids’ goal,” said Alston. “That’s the coaches’ goal.”

“We’ve got a huge target on our back, and I think we’re ready,” said Grenoble.