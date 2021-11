(WTVO/WQRF) –The Polo Marcos exploded past West Central 50-14 Saturday in the 8-man football playoffs.



The Marcos ripped off one big play after another. Brock Soltow had TD runs of 57 yards and 46 yards. Avery Grenoble had TD runs of 48 yards, 62 yards and 52 yards.



Click on the media player for highlights.