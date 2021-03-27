Polo’s 8-man football team isn’t slowing down any time soon

POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Welcome to Polo, Illinois. A town of about 2,200 people. On Friday night’s you can find most of them here. Cheering on their State Champion 8-man high school football team.

“I mean the State Championship game was pretty special,” said senior Parker Walber. “We had a lot of people there cheering us on. We played, probably our best game of the year. It was great for the community and everybody.”

“To be the team that finally got to say they won a State title and bring home the big trophy, that was something we worked for all summer long,” said senior Cole Faivre. “It was pretty special, I think it was pretty big for everybody. The whole community, for us, it was a lot of fun.”

“The community, they rallied so much behind it, the kids were so excited,” said head coach Ted Alston. “It was one of those goosebump feelings. As the playoffs went on and you realize, we have a pretty good chance of winning this thing so it was a very exciting time in our town.”

From the outside one may think, ‘less players means it’s an easier game.’

“It’s the same as 11-man. There’s not really much difference for me,” said senior quarterback Tyler Merdian. “There’s no special perks for 8-man as opposed to 11-man.” “I think outsiders that haven’t been to a game think of it differently. After people go to a game they think it’s just like 11-man, just less guys,” he continued.

“A lot of people think maybe we made the change to 8-man because we weren’t good, but we were good,” said Alston. “We’d made the playoffs three of the last four years, we had winning seasons, it really came down to just a safety issue with our kids.”

With fewer players in the program, underclassmen were having to step up and prematurely play in Varsity games.

“It just wasn’t working for us and we thought we need to make a move to make it safer instead of getting their brains beat in every night, and when 8-man became a viable option, we went for it,” Alston said.

While it is still good old fashion American football, the way it’s schemed is unique.

“We kept our spacing the same as 11-man and we went out to a camp early that year and we figured out we need to widen our spacing out because we obviously didn’t have as many guys,” said senior Brady Clark.

“The summer before we went into 8-man, our coaching staff did a tremendous job of working all summer, preparing for the eight man games so there was total buy-in and the transition was very smooth,” Alston said.

When the playoffs inevitably return for high school teams in the State of Illinois, the Marcos of Polo high school will be looking defend their title.