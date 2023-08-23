ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The preseason rankings for high school football teams in Illinois are out. Here is where our local teams show up as chosen by the media in the AP. The complete state rankings follow below the local rankings.

Class 8A
No teams in the Rockford area.

Class 7A
Hononegah not in the top ten but picked up 3 points.

Class 6A
Belvidere North received 16 points (not in the top ten)
Harlem received 5 points (not in the top ten)

Class 5A
6. Sycamore (51 points)

Class 4A
5. Boylan (54 points)
10. Rochelle (20 points)
Dixon 2 points (not in top ten)

Class 3A
1. Byron (100 points)
8. Stillman Valley (41 points)
Genoa-Kingston (9 points) not in the top ten
Du-Pec (7 points) not in the top ten

Class 2A
No teams in the Rockford area

Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (115 points)
3. Fulton (76 points)
4. Forreston (75 points)
10. Dakota (20 points)
Galena (6 points) not in the top ten
Stockton (6 points) not in the top ten)
Rockford Lutheran (4 points) not in the top ten.
Sterling Newman (2 points) not in the top ten

COMPLETE RANKINGS FOLLOW

Class 8A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. Lincoln-Way East (8)                           116 

† 2. Loyola (4)                                     111 

† 3. York                                           78  

† 4. Maine South                                    73  

† 5. Gurnee Warren                                  60  

† 6. Palatine                                       53

† 7. Glenbard West                                  52  

† 8. Lyons                                          26

† 9. Chicago (Marist)                               18  

†10. O’Fallon                                       12  
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.<

Class 7A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)                         120 

† 2. Batavia                                        103 

† 3. Hersey                                         69  

† 4. Brother Rice                                   61

† 5. St. Charles North                              53  

† 6. Wheaton North                                  34  

† 7. Normal Community                               27

† 8. Yorkville                                      26

†(tie) Edwardsville                                 26

†10. Prospect                                       24  
Others receiving votes: Jacobs 22, Kenwood 20, Quincy 20, Moline 19, Pekin 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, McHenry 8, Hononegah 3, Willowbrook 2.<

Class 6A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. East St. Louis (12)                            120 

† 2. Chicago (St. Rita)                             78  

† 3. Lemont                                         65  

† 4. Providence                                     56  

† 5. Kankakee                                       51  

† 6. Lake Zurich                                    41  

† 7. Chicago (Simeon)                               36  

† 8. Washington                                     33

† 9. Geneva                                         26

†10. Normal West                                    25  
Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.<

Class 5A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10)                   118 

† 2. Peoria (2)                                     86  

† 3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge                      77  

† 4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)              74  

† 5. Joliet Catholic                                69  

† 6. Sycamore                                       51  

† 7. Mahomet-Seymour                                40  

† 8. Sterling                                       30  

† 9. St. Francis Wheaton                            26  

†10. Chicago (Morgan Park)                          19

†(tie) Highland                                    19   
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.<

Class 4A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. IC Catholic (6)                                94  

† 2. Rochester (3)                                  93  

† 3. Richmond-Burton (2)                            85  

† 4. Morris                                         63  

† 5. Rockford Boylan                                54  

† 6. Wheaton Academy                                39  

† 7. Carterville                                    37  

† 8. Coal City                                      25

† 9. Mt. Zion                                       21

†10. Rochelle                                       20  
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.<

Class 3A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. Byron (1)                                      100 

† 2. Princeton (5)                                  91  

† 3. Williamsville (1)                              83  

† 4. Tolono Unity (2)                               69

† 5. Wilmington (3)                                 66  

† 6. Fairbury Prairie Central                        50  

† 7. Montini                                        45

† 8. Stillman Valley                                41  

† 9. Reed-Custer                                    27  

†10. Stanford Olympia                               19
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 17, Eureka 17, Benton 11, Genoa-Kingston 9, Durand-Pecatonica 7, Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.<

Class 2A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. Decatur St. Teresa (6)                         95  

† 2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)                              78  

† 3. Rockridge (1)                                  73  

† 4. Downs Tri-Valley                               60  

† 5. Athens                                         47  

† 6. Bismarck-Henning (1)                           46  

† 7. Woodstock Marian                               37

† 8. Seneca                                         36  

† 9. Nashville                                      19

†10. Bloomington Central Catholic                    18
Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 15, Johnston City 15, Colfax Ridgeview 15, Knoxville 11, Shelbyville 9, Orion 6, Pana 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, North-Mac 4, Dwight 3, Newman Central Catholic 2, Clifton Central 1, Farmington 1, Carmi White County 1, Bishop McNamara 1, Breese Mater Dei 1.<

Class 1A

†School                                             Pts 

† 1. Lena-Winslow (10)                              115 

† 2. Camp Point Central (2)                         104 

† 3. Fulton                                         76  

† 4. Forreston                                      75

† 5. Greenfield-Northwestern                         53  

† 6. Tuscola                                        44

† 7. Althoff Catholic                               33

† 8.  Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield                  30  

† 9. Ottawa Marquette                               25  

†10. Dakota                                         20
Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 19, St. Bede 8, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7, Galena 6, Aurora Christian 6, Stockton 6, Jacksonville Routt 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Carrollton 3, Sterling Newman 2, Red Hill 1, Madison 1, LeRoy 1.<