SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Sycamore Spartans football program has been on quite a run. Last season the Spartans reached the State Semifinals in class 5A. This season they’re 10-0 and ranked number one in the State in Class 5A. A huge part of their success has been senior quarterback Elijah ‘Eli’ Meier.

Meier has been the Spartans starting quarterback since the third game of his sophomore year. That was the shortened spring COVID season in 2021. The Spartans won all four of their games with him at quarterback that season, and they’ve kept right on winning. His head coach Joe Ryan says Meier first caught his eye long before that sophomore year. “I think I saw him as about a fourth-grader coming to our camps. He was that special. He just had an ability. The ball just spun off his hand differently.”



Meier grew up watching the Spartans, learning the Spartan way, and admiring some of their great players.



“Definitely Ben Niemann. He was something,” said Meier. “Then honestly the team from when I was a freshman. When they lost, I was just devastated.”



Now Meier is likely to go down as one of the all-time great players in Sycamore history. He’ll be the first to tell you he’s surrounded by a lot of great players who are responsible for Sycamore’s current success, but there’s no question Meier has played a big part of it.



He throws a spectacular deep ball with accuracy that you don’t see often from a quarterback in high school, not at the 5A level. He and sophomore receiver Burke Gautcher make a dynamite combination on deep passes.



Meier is also accurate with the short passes. He’s the perfect point guard on the football field to distribute the ball to Sycamore’s many playmakers, Gautcher, Tyler Curtis, Zack Crawford and Joey Puleo.



Meier can also take off and run the ball when he has to, like on this touchdown run last Saturday night in the playoff opener against Chicago Westinghouse.



“He’s sneaky fast,” said Ryan. “You don’t think he’s very fast until he starts running. He’s kind of a glider when he runs, but he gets where he needs to go really fast.”



Meier is also an even keeled quarterback. He rarely shows emotion after a bad play or a good play. When he comes to the sideline after a Sycamore touchdown, he’s still all-business, little emotion.



“I’ll celebrate after the game,” said Meier. “We need to win first, then, then it’s fun.”



“He’s pretty even keel,” said Ryan. “That doesn’t mean he doesn’t play with emotion, and he doesn’t play with passion. It’s just, you don’t see it as much from him, but he’s very much into the game.”



“He’s very knowledgeable about the game. He watches a lot of film. A student of the game. He loves the game.”



After every offensive play, Meier runs to the sideline to get the next play call from coach Ryan. That’s symbolic of the connection these two seem to have with each other.



“Eli knows me well enough, and I know him well enough, we feed off each other,” said Ryan.

“I can tell him things, and he sees it. Not a lot of kids can do that. They’ve got to have it drawn up or they’ve got to see it on the TV, or they’ve got to see it on film. We’ve been together so long that he can tell me things too. We’re on the same page, and that’s a huge advantage for us.”



Despite giving eventual 5A state champion Oak Park Fenwick a battle in the semifinals last year; despite being 10-0 and ranked number one in the state this year, Sycamore still probably doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Meier senses that.



“We’re a public school from DeKalb County, and people don’t look at us like, ‘Oh they’re going to beat us, that’s just, we like that. We like feeling disrespected.”



It might take a state championship for Sycamore to fully get noticed. Previous Sycamore teams have reached the State Semifinals three times, but they’ve never played for a state championship.



There are big games ahead for the Spartans starting with this Saturday’s playoff game at Mundelein Carmel, and Meier will be ready.



“He’s not afraid of the big moments,” said Ryan. “To play quarterback 5A football, 1A football, 8A football, you’ve got to have a quarterback that’s not afraid of big moments.”



Meier says he’s not sure about playing football in college right now. He wants to get through this high school season, take the Spartans as far as they can go, then he’ll evaluate what he’ll do next.





