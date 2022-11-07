(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday.



Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)

6A

#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm

(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (9-2))



5A

#5 Sterling (H.S.) (9-2) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 12, 1:00 pm

(winner vs. #2 Chicago (Morgan Park) (10-1) at #11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (7-4))



4A

#3 Wheaton (St. Francis) (10-1) at #7 Rochelle (9-2), Sat., Nov. 12, 2:00 pm

(winner vs. #1 Richmond (Burton) (11-0) at #13 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (7-4))



3A

#2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (11-0) at #6 Byron (10-1), Sat., Nov. 12, 1:00 pm

(Winner vs. #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (10-1) at #1 Princeton (11-0), Sat., Nov. 12, 1:00 pm)



1A

#1 Lena (Winslow) (11-0) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 12, 1:00 pm

#11 Dakota (7-4) at #10 Forreston (7-4), Sat., Nov. 12, 2:00 pm

[The winners play each other]

