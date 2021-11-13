Roby, Lena-Winslow run away from Fulton in Quarterfinals

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Marey Roby continues to get better and better each week, and so do the Lena-Winslow Panthers. They exploded past the Fulton Steamers in a Class 1A IHSA quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon 54-28.



Roby took his first handoff of the game 71 yards for a touchdown. On his second carry he went 38 yards for a touchdown. Roby finished the game with 257 yards rushing and three touchdowns.



It was a complete team effort though by the Panthers who look like they might well be the team to beat again in Class 1A. They’ll host a semifinal game next Saturday at 2 p.m. against Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington.



For highlights click on the media player.