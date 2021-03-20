Rochelle drops home-opener to Morris, 27-13

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rochelle Hubs hosted Morris High School for their football season opener on Saturday afternoon. Morris set the tone early with running back John Landers taking the handoff on their second play from scrimmage to the end zone for a long touchdown run.

Rochelle was able to answer later in the first quarter with running back Eric Briseno taking a 4th and 1 handoff to the end zone to tie things up at 7-7.

In the end, Morris was able to outlast Rochelle by a final of 27-13.