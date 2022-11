ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored.

CLASS 1A

OL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-Winslow

RB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. Forreston

RB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow

(Honorable Mention)

OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. Forreston

RB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow

CLASS 2A

No local athletes selected

CLASS 3A

RB/DB-Brody Engel-Sr. Genoa-Kingston

OL/DL-Andrew Forcier-Sr. Stillman Valley

RB/DB-AJ Mulcahy-Sr. Du-Pec

(Honorable Mention)

No local athletes selected

CLASS 4A

RB/LB-Garrett Gensler-Sr. Rochelle

QB-Josh Holst-Sr. Marengo

(Honorable Mention)

No local athletes selected

CLASS 5A

OL/DL-Lincoln Cooley-Sr. Sycamore

QB-Eli Meier-Sr. Sycamore

(Honorable Mention)

WR/RB-Dedric Macon-Jr. Freeport

CLASS 6A

DL/TE-KeShawn Harrington-McKinney-Sr. Harlem

LB/TE-Nicholas Winters-Sr. Belvidere North

(Honorable Mention)

RB/DB-Jahmani Muhammad-Soph. Harlem

CLASS 7A

(Honorable Mention)

DL/OL-Nathan Hoard-DeKalb