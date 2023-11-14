ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With the high school football season winding down, players are earning accolades from around the state. Tuesday the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its All-State picks for this season. Following is a list of our Rockford area players who have been recognized.
IHSFCA ALL-STATE FOOTBALL (2023)
1A First Team
Owen Mulder RB/LB Sr. Forreston
Gage Dunker RB/LB Sr. Le-Win
Tanner Kempel OL/DL Sr. Le-Win
Michael Haas DL/OL Sr. Stockton
1A Honorable Mention
Baylen Damhoff WR/DB Sr. Fulton
2A First Team
No local players
2A Honorable Mention
No local players
3A First Team
Jared Claunch OL/DL Jr. Byron
Caden Considine RB/LB Soph. Byron
Chris Doetch WR/LB Sr. North Boone
3A Honorable Mention
Cooper Hoffman QB Jr. Du-Pec
4A First Team
No local players
4A Honorable Mention
No local players
5A First Team
Burke Gautcher DB Jr. Sycamore
5A Honorable Mention
Dedric Macon WR/DB/RB Sr. Freeport
Grant Gensler RB/DB Jr. Rochelle
6A First Team
No local players
6A Honorable Mention
Javius Catlin RB Sr. Rockford East
7A First Team
No local players
7A Honorable Mention
Davon Grant WR/DB Soph. DeKalb
Cole Warren QB Sr. Hononegah
8 Man Football First Team
Brennan Blaine TE/DL Sr. Amboy
Quinn Leffleman RB/DL Jr. Amboy
Landon Montavon OL/DL Sr. Amboy
Blake Folgate RB/DB/LB Sr. Orangeville
Brock Soltwo QR/RB/WR Sr. Polo
Kaden Myhres QB/DB Sr. South Beloit
8 Man Football Honorable Mention
Landon Whelchel RB/LB Sr. Amboy
Dylan Vistine WR/DB/P Sr. Christian Life
Lucas Norvell RB Sr. Hiawatha
Micah Toms-Smith RB/LB/DB Jr. Milledgeville
