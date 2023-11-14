ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With the high school football season winding down, players are earning accolades from around the state. Tuesday the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its All-State picks for this season. Following is a list of our Rockford area players who have been recognized.



IHSFCA ALL-STATE FOOTBALL (2023)

1A First Team

Owen Mulder RB/LB Sr. Forreston

Gage Dunker RB/LB Sr. Le-Win

Tanner Kempel OL/DL Sr. Le-Win

Michael Haas DL/OL Sr. Stockton



1A Honorable Mention

Baylen Damhoff WR/DB Sr. Fulton



2A First Team

No local players



2A Honorable Mention

No local players



3A First Team

Jared Claunch OL/DL Jr. Byron

Caden Considine RB/LB Soph. Byron

Chris Doetch WR/LB Sr. North Boone



3A Honorable Mention

Cooper Hoffman QB Jr. Du-Pec



4A First Team

No local players



No local players



4A Honorable Mention

No local players



5A First Team

Burke Gautcher DB Jr. Sycamore



5A Honorable Mention

Dedric Macon WR/DB/RB Sr. Freeport

Grant Gensler RB/DB Jr. Rochelle



6A First Team

No local players



6A Honorable Mention

Javius Catlin RB Sr. Rockford East



7A First Team

No local players



7A Honorable Mention

Davon Grant WR/DB Soph. DeKalb

Cole Warren QB Sr. Hononegah



8 Man Football First Team

Brennan Blaine TE/DL Sr. Amboy

Quinn Leffleman RB/DL Jr. Amboy

Landon Montavon OL/DL Sr. Amboy

Blake Folgate RB/DB/LB Sr. Orangeville

Brock Soltwo QR/RB/WR Sr. Polo

Kaden Myhres QB/DB Sr. South Beloit



8 Man Football Honorable Mention

Landon Whelchel RB/LB Sr. Amboy

Dylan Vistine WR/DB/P Sr. Christian Life

Lucas Norvell RB Sr. Hiawatha

Micah Toms-Smith RB/LB/DB Jr. Milledgeville





