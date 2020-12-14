Rockford area football players picked for the East-West Shrine game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several high school football players from the Rockford area have one game they can mark on their calenders. They’ve been chosen to participate in Illinois’ East-West Shrine game next June by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

As of now the annual all-star game is scheduled to be played June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. The game is held to recognize some of the best football players in the state and to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children.

The local players who have been selected are:

(Red Team)

QB-Chad Gerig-Stillman Valley

WR-Cole Davis-Marengo

Center-Keillan Metz-Freeport

OT-Jason Stroberg-Rockford East

CB-Andrew Haas-Stockton

(Blue Team)

WR-Gabe Howard-Pecatonica

G-Travis Wilson-Forreston

DT-Dylan Shuman-Sycamore

RB-Ben Harvey-Rochelle