ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are first-round scores from the IHSA and 8-man football playoffs from Saturday, October 28 involving teams of interest in the Rockford area as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



7A: Hononegah 56 Auburn 12

4A: Boylan 43 Chicago Phillips 12

3A: Du-Pec 34 Oregon 0

3A: Byron 72 Chicago Noble Hansberry 0

1A: Lena-Winslow 50 Rockford Lutheran 13 (Dunker 5 TDs)

1A: Morrison 34 Fulton 12

1A: Oneida ROWVA 28 Sterling Newman 14

8-man: Amboy 54 Hiawatha 6