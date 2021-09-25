Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
NIC-10
Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night)
Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder tied with Hononegah at 5-0)
Belvidere 14 Jefferson 6 (Bucs earn their first win)
Harlem 20 East 0 (Huskies win their fourth straight game)
Guilford 14 Freeport 0 (Second straight shutout by the Vikings defense)
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 49 North Boone 7 (Tigers 5-0)
Dixon 54 Winnebago 26
Genoa-Kingston 41 rock Falls 0
Lutheran 13 Oregon 6
Stillman Valley 51 Rockford Christian 16 (Cardinals’ fourth straight win)
NUIC
Dakota 16 EPC 8
Stockton 35 East Dubuque 20
Lena-Winslow 54 Fulton 7
Forreston 52 Galena 20
St. Teresa (Decatur) 28 DuPec 22
AREA GAMES
Sycamore 23 LaSalle-Peru 0
Naperville North 40 DeKalb 21
Morris 42 Marengo 0
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Hiawatha 56 AFC 0
Milledgeville 48 Alden-Hebron 16
Flanagan/Woodland forfeits to Polo
