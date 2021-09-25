Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



NIC-10

Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night)

Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder tied with Hononegah at 5-0)

Belvidere 14 Jefferson 6 (Bucs earn their first win)

Harlem 20 East 0 (Huskies win their fourth straight game)

Guilford 14 Freeport 0 (Second straight shutout by the Vikings defense)



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 49 North Boone 7 (Tigers 5-0)

Dixon 54 Winnebago 26

Genoa-Kingston 41 rock Falls 0

Lutheran 13 Oregon 6

Stillman Valley 51 Rockford Christian 16 (Cardinals’ fourth straight win)



NUIC

Dakota 16 EPC 8

Stockton 35 East Dubuque 20

Lena-Winslow 54 Fulton 7

Forreston 52 Galena 20

St. Teresa (Decatur) 28 DuPec 22



AREA GAMES

Sycamore 23 LaSalle-Peru 0

Naperville North 40 DeKalb 21

Morris 42 Marengo 0



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Hiawatha 56 AFC 0

Milledgeville 48 Alden-Hebron 16

Flanagan/Woodland forfeits to Polo