ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRG) — Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams for Friday, September 29



NIC-10

Hononegah 24 Boylan 21 (Indians 6-0, in sole possession of first place)

Harlem 41 East 13

Belvidere North 35 Auburn 6

Belvidere 18 Jefferson 14

Guilford 21 Freeport 20



(UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS)

Hononegah 6-0

Boylan 5-1

Belvidere North 5-1

Harlem 5-1

Auburn 3-3

Guilford 3-3

Freeport 1-5

East 1-5

Belvidere 1-5

Jefferson 0-6



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 52 Genoa-Kingston 12

Dixon 56 Winnebago 6

Oregon 28 Stillman Valley 7

North Boone 33 Rock Falls 14

Rockford Lutheran 56 Rockford Christian 7



(UPDATED BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS)

Byron 6-0

Dixon 6-0

North Boone 4-2

Stillman Valley 3-3

Genoa-Kingston 3-3

Oregon 3-3

Rockford Lutheran 3-3

Winnebago 1-5

Rock Falls 1-5

Rockford Christian 0-6



NUIC SCORES

Lena-Winslow 48 Du-Pec 27

Dakota 498 West Carroll 0

Forreston 22 Stockton 8

Fulton 18 Galena 7

EPC 40 Aurora CC 15



(UPDATED NUIC STANDINGS)

Forreston 6-0, 6-0

Lena-Winslow 6-0, 5-0

Du-Pec 5-1, 5-1

Fulton 4-2, 4-2

Galena 2-4, 2-3

Stockton 2-4, 1-4

Dakota 1-5, 0-5

West Carroll 0-6, 0-5



AREA SCORES

Sandwich 27 Harvard 0

Rochelle 47 Marengo 0

Sycamore 22 Kaneland 21

Waubonsie Valley 42 DeKalb 27



8-MAN SCORES

Amboy 32 Milledgeville 20

Polo 64 Decatur Unity Christian 0