ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39)



NIC-10

Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28

East 36 Belvidere 6

Auburn at Freepor t(Saturday 3:15)

Harlem at Jefferson (Saturday 12:15)

Guilford at Hononegah (Saturday 1:00)



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 45 Lutheran 6

Dixon 57 Rockford Christian 8

Genoa-Kingston 41 North Boone 19

Stillman Valley 41 Oregon 6

Winnebago 45 Rock Falls 13



NUIC

Dakota 34 Stockton 20

Forreston 34 EPC 21

Fulton 31 Du-Pec 22

Lena-Winslow 46 Galena 0



AREA GAMES

Ottawa 63 Harvard 0

Richmond-Burton 48 Marengo 21

Rochelle 60 Johnsburg 35

Sycamore 41 Woodstock 0

DeKalb 49 Bellleville WEst 0

Newman 13 Orion 12

Sterling 48 Galesburg 21



8-MAN

Amboy 40 Milledgeville 36

Aquin 60 Orangeville 26

Flanagan-Cornell 20 River Ridge 16

Polo 46 St. Thomas More 0

South Beloit 62 Christian Life 8

Parkview forfeits to Hiawatha