ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.



NIC-10

Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17

Boylan 27 Guilford 7

Auburn 46 Jefferson 44

Hononegah 34 Belvidere 8

Freeport 42 East 18



NIC-10 STANDINGS

BELVIDERE NORTH 7-1

BOYLAN 7-1

GUILFORD 6-2

HONONEGAH 6-2

HARLEM 5-3

FREEPORT 3-5

AUBURN 3-5

EAST 2-6

JEFFERSON 1-7

BELVIDERE 0-8



BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 23 Rockford Lutheran 14 (Cardinals clinch at least a share of the conference championship)

Byron 49 Dixon 14

Winnebago 41 North Boone 12 (Bago picks up 5th win to become playoff eligible)

Oregon 46 Rock Falls 0

Genoa-Kingston 44 Rockford Christian 6



NUIC

Lena-Winslow 52 Stockton 8

Du-Pec 35 Galena 0

Dakota 66 West Carroll 0

Forreston at Gibson City (Saturday)

EPC at Fulton (Saturday)



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 42 Plano 22

Richmond-Burton 49

Sycamore 28 LaSalle-Peru 0

DeKalb 14 Neuqua Valley 0

Sterling Newman 30 Mendota 27

Moline 33 Sterling 21



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Amboy 42 Aquin 14

Milledgeville 66 River Ridge 14

South Beloit 58 Orangeville 22

Polo 64 Flanagan-Cornell 0

