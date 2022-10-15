ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10
Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17
Boylan 27 Guilford 7
Auburn 46 Jefferson 44
Hononegah 34 Belvidere 8
Freeport 42 East 18
NIC-10 STANDINGS
BELVIDERE NORTH 7-1
BOYLAN 7-1
GUILFORD 6-2
HONONEGAH 6-2
HARLEM 5-3
FREEPORT 3-5
AUBURN 3-5
EAST 2-6
JEFFERSON 1-7
BELVIDERE 0-8
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 23 Rockford Lutheran 14 (Cardinals clinch at least a share of the conference championship)
Byron 49 Dixon 14
Winnebago 41 North Boone 12 (Bago picks up 5th win to become playoff eligible)
Oregon 46 Rock Falls 0
Genoa-Kingston 44 Rockford Christian 6
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 52 Stockton 8
Du-Pec 35 Galena 0
Dakota 66 West Carroll 0
Forreston at Gibson City (Saturday)
EPC at Fulton (Saturday)
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 42 Plano 22
Richmond-Burton 49
Sycamore 28 LaSalle-Peru 0
DeKalb 14 Neuqua Valley 0
Sterling Newman 30 Mendota 27
Moline 33 Sterling 21
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Amboy 42 Aquin 14
Milledgeville 66 River Ridge 14
South Beloit 58 Orangeville 22
Polo 64 Flanagan-Cornell 0
