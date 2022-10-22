ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com

NIC-10

Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7

Boylan 41 Freeport 20 (Titans win NIC-10 outright at 8-1)

Hononegah 44 Auburn 12

Jefferson 38 East 32

Harlem 43 Belvidere 6



NIC-10 STANDINGS

Boylan (8-1)

Belvidere North (7-2)

Guilford (7-2)

Hononegah (7-2)

Harlem (6-3)

Freeport (3-6)

Auburn (3-6)

East (2-7)

Jefferson (2-7)

Belvidere (0-9)



BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston 32 Stillman Valley 28

Byron 62 Rockford Christian 0 (Byron and Stillman Valley tie for the BNC championship)

Dixon 49 Rock Falls 0

North Boone 46 Oregon 20

Rockford Lutheran 21 Winnebago 7



NUIC

Lena-Winslow 28 Forreston 14 (Panthers 9-0, outright NUIC champs)

Fulton 48 Dakota 26

Galena 67 West Carroll 0

Du-Pec 41 Stockton 12



AREA GAMES

Richmond-Burton 41 Rochelle 20

Sycamore 28 Morris 0 (Spartans 9-0)

Johnsburg 48 Harvard 12

Marengo 32 Plano 7

DeKalb 28 Waubonsie Valley 3

Sterling 63 East Moline 33



8-MAN

Biggsville West Central 68 Amboy 30

Polo 66 Aquin 22

