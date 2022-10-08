ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10
Auburn 27 Belvidere 8
Freeport 32 Jefferson 30
Belvidere North 27 Hononegah 17 (Blue Thunder 7-0)
Harlem at Boylan (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
East at Guilford (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 28 Winnebago 14 (Cardinals 7-0)
North Boone 54 Rock Falls 13
Dixon 21 Genoa-Kingston 19
Rockford Lutheran at Rockford Christian (Saturday at noon)
Byron at Oregon (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 44 Du-Pec 18 (Panthers 7-0)
Dakota 30 Galena 7
Fulton 30 Forreston 28
EPC 61 West Carroll 0
Minonk Fieldcrest at Stockton (Saturday)
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 61 Thornridge 8
Sycamore 48 Woodstock North 15
Naperville Central 26 DeKalb 0
Sterling Newman 20 Spring Valley Hall 18
Sterling 56 Rock Island 19
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Polo 60 River Ridge 14
Aquin 50 Christian Life 0
Hiawatha 60 South Beloit 20
Biggsville West Central at Milledgeville (Saturday)
Alden-Hebron at Orangeville (Saturday)
Amboy at Bushnell Prairie City (Saturday)
