ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10

Auburn 27 Belvidere 8

Freeport 32 Jefferson 30

Belvidere North 27 Hononegah 17 (Blue Thunder 7-0)

Harlem at Boylan (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

East at Guilford (Saturday at 1 p.m.)



BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 28 Winnebago 14 (Cardinals 7-0)

North Boone 54 Rock Falls 13

Dixon 21 Genoa-Kingston 19

Rockford Lutheran at Rockford Christian (Saturday at noon)

Byron at Oregon (Saturday at 1 p.m.)



NUIC

Lena-Winslow 44 Du-Pec 18 (Panthers 7-0)

Dakota 30 Galena 7

Fulton 30 Forreston 28

EPC 61 West Carroll 0

Minonk Fieldcrest at Stockton (Saturday)



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 61 Thornridge 8

Sycamore 48 Woodstock North 15

Naperville Central 26 DeKalb 0

Sterling Newman 20 Spring Valley Hall 18

Sterling 56 Rock Island 19



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Polo 60 River Ridge 14

Aquin 50 Christian Life 0

Hiawatha 60 South Beloit 20

Biggsville West Central at Milledgeville (Saturday)

Alden-Hebron at Orangeville (Saturday)

Amboy at Bushnell Prairie City (Saturday)