ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10

Boylan 61 Belvidere 6

Belvidere North 46 Jefferson 7

Hononegah 42 Freeport 22

Guilford 42 Harlem 10

East 22 Auburn 14



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 35 Genoa-Kingston 15

Stillman Valley 36 Dixon 6 (Cardinals 4-0)

Winnebago 27 Oregon 8

North Boone 47 Rockford Christian 0

Rockford Lutheran 48 Rock Falls 0



NUIC

Dakota 34 Forreston 28

Galena 40 Stockton 8

Du-Pec 43 EPC 0

Lena-Winslow 70 West Carroll 0



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 47 Harvard 13 (Hubs 4-0)

Sycamore 54 Ottawa 20

DeKalb 48 Metea Valley 0

Peru St. Bede 34 Newman 8

Sterling 69 Rock Island Alleman 0



8-man Football

Milford 40 Amboy 30

River Ridge 46 Aquin 42

Milledgeville 54 Polo 38

Hiawatha 60 Orangeville 40