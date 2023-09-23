ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, September 23 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.



For highlights watch for “Overtime” every Friday night at 11 p.m. live on Fox 39. Highlights are also available at www.mystateline.com.



NIC-10

Belvidere North 41 Belvidere 14

Harlem 32 Freeport 19

Boylan 42 Auburn 15

Hononegah 50 East 12

Guilford vs. Jefferson (Saturday at 1 p.m.)



(NIC-10 STANDINGS)

Hononegah 5-0

Boylan 5-0

Belvidere North 4-1

Auburn 3-2

Freeport 1-4

East 1-4

Guilford 1-3

Jefferson 0-4

Belvidere 0-5



BIG NORTHERN

Dixon 42 Lutheran 0

Genoa-Kingston 28 Winnebago 26 OT

Byron 51 Oregon 0

North Boone 19 Stillman Valley 14

Rock Falls 21 Rockford Christian 16



(BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS)

Byron 5-0

Dixon 5-0

North Boone 3-2

Stillman Valley 3-2

Genoa-Kingston 3-2

Oregon 2-3

Rockford Lutheran 2-3

Winnebago 1-4

Rock Falls 1-4

Rockford Christian 0-5



NUIC

Fulton 38 Dakota 8

Forreston 46 West Carroll 0

Du-Pec 62 Galena 14

Stockton 35 E-PC 8

Lena-Winslow at Decatur St. Teresa (Saturday 1pm)



(NUIC STANDINGS)

Forreston 6-0, 6-0

Du-Pec 6-0, 6-0

Lena-Winslow 5-0, 5-0

Fulton 4-2, 4-2

Galena 2-3, 2-2

Stockton 2-3, 1-3

Dakota 1-4, 0-4

West Carroll 0-5, 0-4

EPC 0-5, 0-5



8-Man

Christian Life 28 AFC 22

Milledgeville 74 Hiawatha 34

Amboy 48 Cambridge Ridgewood 42

Polo 42 River Ridge 6

Orangeville 53 Alden-Hebron 36



OTHER GAMES

Sycamore 21 Rochelle 6

Marengo 40 Harvard 20

Naperville North 42 DeKalb 20



