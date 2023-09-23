ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, September 23 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10
Belvidere North 41 Belvidere 14
Harlem 32 Freeport 19
Boylan 42 Auburn 15
Hononegah 50 East 12
Guilford vs. Jefferson (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
(NIC-10 STANDINGS)
Hononegah 5-0
Boylan 5-0
Belvidere North 4-1
Auburn 3-2
Freeport 1-4
East 1-4
Guilford 1-3
Jefferson 0-4
Belvidere 0-5
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon 42 Lutheran 0
Genoa-Kingston 28 Winnebago 26 OT
Byron 51 Oregon 0
North Boone 19 Stillman Valley 14
Rock Falls 21 Rockford Christian 16
(BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS)
Byron 5-0
Dixon 5-0
North Boone 3-2
Stillman Valley 3-2
Genoa-Kingston 3-2
Oregon 2-3
Rockford Lutheran 2-3
Winnebago 1-4
Rock Falls 1-4
Rockford Christian 0-5
NUIC
Fulton 38 Dakota 8
Forreston 46 West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 62 Galena 14
Stockton 35 E-PC 8
Lena-Winslow at Decatur St. Teresa (Saturday 1pm)
(NUIC STANDINGS)
Forreston 6-0, 6-0
Du-Pec 6-0, 6-0
Lena-Winslow 5-0, 5-0
Fulton 4-2, 4-2
Galena 2-3, 2-2
Stockton 2-3, 1-3
Dakota 1-4, 0-4
West Carroll 0-5, 0-4
EPC 0-5, 0-5
8-Man
Christian Life 28 AFC 22
Milledgeville 74 Hiawatha 34
Amboy 48 Cambridge Ridgewood 42
Polo 42 River Ridge 6
Orangeville 53 Alden-Hebron 36
OTHER GAMES
Sycamore 21 Rochelle 6
Marengo 40 Harvard 20
Naperville North 42 DeKalb 20
