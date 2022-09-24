ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could slide back a bit depending on how long the college football game on Fox lasts. Highlights are also available any time at mystateline.com



NIC-10

Belvidere North 49 Belvidere 13

Harlem 42 Freeport 24

Boylan 41 Auburn 0

Hononegah 39 East 16

Guilford 44 Jefferson 22



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 30 North Boone 6

Winnebago 29 Dixon 25

Genoa-Kingston 51 Rock Falls 6

Rockford Lutheran 27 Oregon 6

Stillman Valley 42 Rockford Christian 0



NUIC

EPC 40 Dakota 36

Foreston 46 Galena 14

Lena-Winslow 54 Fulton 32



AREA GAMES

Sycamore 34 Rochelle 0

Marengo 43 Harvard 10

Naperville North 38 DeKalb 21

Newman 27 Bureau Valley 0

Sterling 40 Geneseo 0



8-MAN

Cambridge 38 Aquin 32

Decatur Lutheran 58 Milledgeville 56

Polo 44 Hiawatha 32

River Ridge 52 Christian Life 28