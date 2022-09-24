ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10
Belvidere North 49 Belvidere 13
Harlem 42 Freeport 24
Boylan 41 Auburn 0
Hononegah 39 East 16
Guilford 44 Jefferson 22
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 30 North Boone 6
Winnebago 29 Dixon 25
Genoa-Kingston 51 Rock Falls 6
Rockford Lutheran 27 Oregon 6
Stillman Valley 42 Rockford Christian 0
NUIC
EPC 40 Dakota 36
Foreston 46 Galena 14
Lena-Winslow 54 Fulton 32
AREA GAMES
Sycamore 34 Rochelle 0
Marengo 43 Harvard 10
Naperville North 38 DeKalb 21
Newman 27 Bureau Valley 0
Sterling 40 Geneseo 0
8-MAN
Cambridge 38 Aquin 32
Decatur Lutheran 58 Milledgeville 56
Polo 44 Hiawatha 32
River Ridge 52 Christian Life 28
