ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although that time might slide a bit depending on how long the college football game on Fox lasts.
NIC-10
Boylan 33 Hononegah 13
Belvidere North 35 Auburn 18
Guilford 52 Freeport 14
Harlem 28 East 18
Jefferson 51 Belvidere 26
NIC-10 STANDINGS (Upper Half)
Belvidere North 6-0
Boylan 5-1
Guilford 5-1
Hononegah 5-1
Harlem 4-2
BIG NORTHERN
Stillman Valley 21 North Boone 7 (Cardinals 6-0)
Byron 63 Rock Falls 0 (Tigers 5th straight win)
Dixon 22 Rockford Lutheran 10
Genoa-Kingston 19 Oregon 0
Winnebago 56 Rockford Christian 18 (Bago’s 4th win)
NUIC
Du-Pec 48 Dakota 20
Forreston 60 West Carroll 6
Fulton 44 Stockton 6
Galena 28 EPC 13
Lena-Winslow 54 Woodstock Marian 7
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 48 Marengo 27
Sycamore 28 Kaneland 7
DeKalb 49 Waubonsie Valley 13
Princeton 36 Newman 0
Sterling 34 Quincy 28
8-MAN
Amboy 26 Hiawatha 12
Polo 48 Bushnell Prairie City 6
AFC 44 South Beloit 40
