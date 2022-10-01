ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10

Boylan 33 Hononegah 13

Belvidere North 35 Auburn 18

Guilford 52 Freeport 14

Harlem 28 East 18

Jefferson 51 Belvidere 26



NIC-10 STANDINGS (Upper Half)

Belvidere North 6-0

Boylan 5-1

Guilford 5-1

Hononegah 5-1

Harlem 4-2



BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley 21 North Boone 7 (Cardinals 6-0)

Byron 63 Rock Falls 0 (Tigers 5th straight win)

Dixon 22 Rockford Lutheran 10

Genoa-Kingston 19 Oregon 0

Winnebago 56 Rockford Christian 18 (Bago’s 4th win)



NUIC

Du-Pec 48 Dakota 20

Forreston 60 West Carroll 6

Fulton 44 Stockton 6

Galena 28 EPC 13

Lena-Winslow 54 Woodstock Marian 7



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 48 Marengo 27

Sycamore 28 Kaneland 7

DeKalb 49 Waubonsie Valley 13

Princeton 36 Newman 0

Sterling 34 Quincy 28



8-MAN

Amboy 26 Hiawatha 12

Polo 48 Bushnell Prairie City 6

AFC 44 South Beloit 40