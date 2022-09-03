ROCKFORD, ILL (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from week two of the season from the ‘Overtime’ sports team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10
Hononegah 38 Harlem 28
Guilford 28 Auburn 20
Belvidere North 22 East 0
Boylan 71 Jefferson 7
(Freeport plays at Belvidere Saturday)
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 42 Winnebago 7
Dixon 27 North Boone 14
Genoa-Kingston 42 Rockford Lutheran 20
Oregon 14 Rockford Christian 8 OT
Stillman Valley 39 Rock Falls 7
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI
Du-Pec 36 Forreston 26
Lena-Winslow 48 Dakota 24
Fulton 63 West Carroll 0
Stockton 26 EPC 6
Galena 35 Madison 6
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Amboy 68 River Ridge 14
Milledgeville 66 Aquin 24
HIawatha 66 AFC 38
Eash Valley 69 South Beloit 22
