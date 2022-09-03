ROCKFORD, ILL (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from week two of the season from the ‘Overtime’ sports team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10

Hononegah 38 Harlem 28

Guilford 28 Auburn 20

Belvidere North 22 East 0

Boylan 71 Jefferson 7

(Freeport plays at Belvidere Saturday)



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 42 Winnebago 7

Dixon 27 North Boone 14

Genoa-Kingston 42 Rockford Lutheran 20

Oregon 14 Rockford Christian 8 OT

Stillman Valley 39 Rock Falls 7



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI

Du-Pec 36 Forreston 26

Lena-Winslow 48 Dakota 24

Fulton 63 West Carroll 0

Stockton 26 EPC 6

Galena 35 Madison 6



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Amboy 68 River Ridge 14

Milledgeville 66 Aquin 24

HIawatha 66 AFC 38

Eash Valley 69 South Beloit 22