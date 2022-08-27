ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Stillman Valley 15 Byron 7 OT
Dixon 34 Oregon 6
Genoa-Kingston 35 Winnebago 20
Rockford Lutheran 20 North Boone 14
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI
Forreston 44 Stockton 14
Fulton 31 Galena 12
Le-Win 60 EPC 6
DuPec 53 West Carroll 6
Dakota 61 Christ the King 16
AREA GAMES
Sycamore 35 DeKalb 7
Rochelle 14 Woodstock 7
Newman 28 Morrison 6
Sterling 34 Lake Villa 0
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Amboy 28 Polo 12
South Beloit 42 River Ridge 36 OT
NIC-10 GAMES (SATURDAY)
Belvidere at Guilford 4pm
Freeport at Belvidere North Noon
Auburn at Harlem 6:15pm
East at Boylan 1pm
Hononegah at Jefferson 12:15pm