ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night's high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the 'Overtime' team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Stillman Valley 15 Byron 7 OT

Dixon 34 Oregon 6

Genoa-Kingston 35 Winnebago 20

Rockford Lutheran 20 North Boone 14



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI

Forreston 44 Stockton 14

Fulton 31 Galena 12

Le-Win 60 EPC 6

DuPec 53 West Carroll 6

Dakota 61 Christ the King 16

AREA GAMES

Sycamore 35 DeKalb 7

Rochelle 14 Woodstock 7

Newman 28 Morrison 6

Sterling 34 Lake Villa 0

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Amboy 28 Polo 12

South Beloit 42 River Ridge 36 OT



NIC-10 GAMES (SATURDAY)

Belvidere at Guilford 4pm

Freeport at Belvidere North Noon

Auburn at Harlem 6:15pm

East at Boylan 1pm

Hononegah at Jefferson 12:15pm