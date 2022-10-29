ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–All the scores for the weekend from the first round of the IHSA playoffs are now in for our Rockford area teams. Here is list of how everyone did.
7A
Batavia 42 Guilford 0
Normal Community 44 Hononegah 13
Moline 21 DeKalb 13
6A
Grayslake Central 28 Belvidere North 27
Harlem 35 Chicago Amundsen 21
5A
Boylan 31 Hillcrest 0
Sycamore 54 Westinghouse 13
Sterling 34 St. Viator 17
4A
Rochelle 42 Dixon 36 OT
Wheaton St. Francis 63 Marengo 0
3A
Stillman Valley 48 Momouth Roseville 33
Seneca 48 Winnebago 20
Byron 52 Lisle Sr. 7
Du-Pec 52 Chicago Catalyst/Maria 8
Genoa-Kingston 16 Elmwood-Brimfield 8
1A
Rockford Lutheran 35 Annawan-Wethersfield 19
Lena-Winslow 48 Chicago Richards 6
Forreston 46 Peru St. Bede 22
Dakota 16 Iroquois West 14
Fulton 38 Aurora Christian 13
8-Man Playoffs
Polo 44 Hiawatha 8
Biggsville West Central 72 South Beloit 16
Milford CP 70 AFC 24
Amboy 48 Blue Ridge 0
Milledgeville 52 Sciota West Prairie 3
