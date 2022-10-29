ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–All the scores for the weekend from the first round of the IHSA playoffs are now in for our Rockford area teams. Here is list of how everyone did.



7A

Batavia 42 Guilford 0

Normal Community 44 Hononegah 13

Moline 21 DeKalb 13



6A

Grayslake Central 28 Belvidere North 27

Harlem 35 Chicago Amundsen 21



5A

Boylan 31 Hillcrest 0

Sycamore 54 Westinghouse 13

Sterling 34 St. Viator 17



4A

Rochelle 42 Dixon 36 OT

Wheaton St. Francis 63 Marengo 0



3A

Stillman Valley 48 Momouth Roseville 33

Seneca 48 Winnebago 20

Byron 52 Lisle Sr. 7

Du-Pec 52 Chicago Catalyst/Maria 8

Genoa-Kingston 16 Elmwood-Brimfield 8



1A

Rockford Lutheran 35 Annawan-Wethersfield 19

Lena-Winslow 48 Chicago Richards 6

Forreston 46 Peru St. Bede 22

Dakota 16 Iroquois West 14

Fulton 38 Aurora Christian 13



8-Man Playoffs

Polo 44 Hiawatha 8

Biggsville West Central 72 South Beloit 16

Milford CP 70 AFC 24

Amboy 48 Blue Ridge 0

Milledgeville 52 Sciota West Prairie 3