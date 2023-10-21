ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The regular season in high school football came to a close Friday night for most of our Rockford area teams. Following are the scores as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate, plus updated conference standings.
NIC-10 SCORES
Hononegah 40 Auburn 12 (Indians clinch NIC-10 championship outright)
Harlem 57 Belvidere 18
Boylan 42 Guilford 14
Belvidere North 24 Guilford 14
Jefferson vs. East (Saturday at noon)
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Hononegah 9-0
Boylan 8-1
Belvidere North 7-2
Harlem 6-3
Auburn 4-4
East 3-5
Guilford 3-6
Freeport 2-7
Belvidere 1-8
Jefferson 0-7
BIG NORTHERN SCORES
Byron 43 Stillman Valley 7
Dixon 62 North Boone 25
Lutheran 20 Genoa-Kingston 12
Oregon 48 Rockford Christian 13
Rock Falls 41 Winnebago 35
UPDATE BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS
Byron 9-0
Dixon 8-1
North Boone 6-3
Stillman Valley 5-4
Lutheran 5-4
Oregon 5-4
Genoa-Kingston 4-5
Rock Falls 1-8
Winnebago 1-8
Rockford Christian 0-9
NUIC SCORES
Lena-Winslow 36 Forreston 8
Fulton 66 West Carroll 0
Galena 27 Stockton 24
EPC 28 Dakota 8
Belleville Althoff Catholic 41 Du-Pec 18
UPDATED NUIC STANDINGS
Lena-Winslow 9-0, 8-0
Du-Pec 7-2, 7-1
Forreston 7-2, 6-2
Fulton 6-3, 5-3
Stockton 4-5, 3-5
Galena 3-6, 3-5
Dakota 3-6, 2-6
EPC 2-7, 2-6
West Carroll 0-9, 0-8
AREA SCORES
Rochelle 30 Richmond-Burton 20 (Hubs win Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue)
Morris 22 Sycamore 14 (Spartans suffer first loss)
DeKalb 25 Metea Valley 10
8-MAN SCORES
South Beloit 25 Christiann Life 24
Amboy 52 Polo 6
Peoria Heights 40 Hiawatha 24
St. Anne 48 AFC 20
Milledgeville 72 Bushnell-Prairie City 12
Orangeville vs. Peoria Quest (Peoria Quest forfeits)
