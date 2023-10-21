ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The regular season in high school football came to a close Friday night for most of our Rockford area teams. Following are the scores as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate, plus updated conference standings.



NIC-10 SCORES

Hononegah 40 Auburn 12 (Indians clinch NIC-10 championship outright)

Harlem 57 Belvidere 18

Boylan 42 Guilford 14

Belvidere North 24 Guilford 14

Jefferson vs. East (Saturday at noon)



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Hononegah 9-0

Boylan 8-1

Belvidere North 7-2

Harlem 6-3

Auburn 4-4

East 3-5

Guilford 3-6

Freeport 2-7

Belvidere 1-8

Jefferson 0-7



BIG NORTHERN SCORES

Byron 43 Stillman Valley 7

Dixon 62 North Boone 25

Lutheran 20 Genoa-Kingston 12

Oregon 48 Rockford Christian 13

Rock Falls 41 Winnebago 35



UPDATE BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS

Byron 9-0

Dixon 8-1

North Boone 6-3

Stillman Valley 5-4

Lutheran 5-4

Oregon 5-4

Genoa-Kingston 4-5

Rock Falls 1-8

Winnebago 1-8

Rockford Christian 0-9



NUIC SCORES

Lena-Winslow 36 Forreston 8

Fulton 66 West Carroll 0

Galena 27 Stockton 24

EPC 28 Dakota 8

Belleville Althoff Catholic 41 Du-Pec 18



UPDATED NUIC STANDINGS

Lena-Winslow 9-0, 8-0

Du-Pec 7-2, 7-1

Forreston 7-2, 6-2

Fulton 6-3, 5-3

Stockton 4-5, 3-5

Galena 3-6, 3-5

Dakota 3-6, 2-6

EPC 2-7, 2-6

West Carroll 0-9, 0-8



AREA SCORES

Rochelle 30 Richmond-Burton 20 (Hubs win Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue)

Morris 22 Sycamore 14 (Spartans suffer first loss)

DeKalb 25 Metea Valley 10



8-MAN SCORES

South Beloit 25 Christiann Life 24

Amboy 52 Polo 6

Peoria Heights 40 Hiawatha 24

St. Anne 48 AFC 20

Milledgeville 72 Bushnell-Prairie City 12

Orangeville vs. Peoria Quest (Peoria Quest forfeits)









