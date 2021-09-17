Rockford area high school football scores for Friday, September 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg for Friday, September 17.



NIC-10

Boylan 40 Auburn 0

Hononegah 37 East 8

Harlem 48 Freeport 0

Guilford 37 Jefferson 0

Belvidere North 42 Belvidere 6



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 7 Genoa-Kingston 3

Stillman Valley 20 Dixon 14

Winnebago 35 Oregon 6

North Boone 49 Rockford Chrsitian 6



NUIC

Forreston 52 Dakota 6

DuPec 50 EPC 8

Lena-Winslow 52 East Dubuque 0

Galena 28 Stockton 14



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 35 Johnsburg 10

Sycamore 42 Ottawa 6

Metea Valley 29 DeKalb 22

Marengo 39 Harvard 0



8-MAN

Amboy 60 Biggsville/West Central 14

South Beloit 50 Hiawatha 24

Milledgeville 60 Blue Ridge/Deland 8

AFC forfeits to River Ridge (due to lack of players)