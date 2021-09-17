Rockford area high school football scores for Friday, September 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg for Friday, September 17.
NIC-10
Boylan 40 Auburn 0
Hononegah 37 East 8
Harlem 48 Freeport 0
Guilford 37 Jefferson 0
Belvidere North 42 Belvidere 6
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 7 Genoa-Kingston 3
Stillman Valley 20 Dixon 14
Winnebago 35 Oregon 6
North Boone 49 Rockford Chrsitian 6
NUIC
Forreston 52 Dakota 6
DuPec 50 EPC 8
Lena-Winslow 52 East Dubuque 0
Galena 28 Stockton 14
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 35 Johnsburg 10
Sycamore 42 Ottawa 6
Metea Valley 29 DeKalb 22
Marengo 39 Harvard 0
8-MAN
Amboy 60 Biggsville/West Central 14
South Beloit 50 Hiawatha 24
Milledgeville 60 Blue Ridge/Deland 8
AFC forfeits to River Ridge (due to lack of players)
