ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate for Friday, August 25.
NIC-10
Harlem 12 Auburn 6
Boylan 24 East 0
Hononegah 55 Jefferson 8
Guilford 28 Belvidere 0
Belvidere North at Freeport (Saturday at Noon)
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 77 Rock Falls 6
Dixon 28 Stillman Valley 14
Genoa-Kingston 44 Rockford Christian 8
Oregon 6 North Boone 0
Rockford Lutheran 56 Winnebago 23
NUIC
Forreston 22 Fulton 18
Galena 28 EPC 6
Lena-Winslow 68 West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 20 Stockton 16
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 40 Woodstock 0
Lisle Sr. 28 Harvard 7
Evergreen Park 20 Marengo 14
Sycamore 42 DeKalb 7
8-MAN
South Beloit 58 Hiawatha 26
Amboy 46 Decatur Unity 0
Milledgeville 48 River Ridge 0
Polo 62 Peoria Heights 14
SATURDAY GAMES
Fisher at Dakota
AFC at Orangeville
