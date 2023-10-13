ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from games involving teams in the Rockford area from Friday night, October 13 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Watch for highlights Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on “Overtime” on Fox 39.
NIC-10 Scores
Hononegah 49 Belvidere 6 (Indians clinch at least a tie for the NIC-10 championship)
Belvidere North 17 Harlem 7
East 30 Freeport 20
Boylan 43 Guilford 0
Auburn vs. Jefferson (noon Saturday at Wyeth Stadium)
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Hononegah 8-0
Boylan 7-1
Belv. North 6-2
Harlem 5-3
Auburn 4-3
Guilford 3-5
East 3-5
Freeport 2-6
Belvidere 1-7
Jefferson 0-7
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE Scores
Byron 49 Dixon 6 (Byron clinches at least a tie for the BNC championship)
Genoa-Kingston 52 Rock Falls 13
Rockford Lutheran 22 Oregon 14
North Boone 42 Rockford Christian 13
Stillman Valley 27 Winnebago 14
UPDATES BNC STANDINGS
Byron 8-0
Dixon 7-1
North Boone 6-2
Stillman V. 5-3
Lutheran 4-4
Oregon 4-4
Genoa-K. 4-4
Winnebago 1-7
Rock Falls 1-7
Rkfd. Christian 0-8
NUIC Scores
Du-Pec 6 Forreston 0
Lena-Winslow 50 Galena 0 (Panthers clinch at least a tie for the NUIC championship)
Stockton 14 Dakota 6
Fulton 42 Knoxville 0
EPC 44 West Carroll 0 (Played Thursday)
UPDATED NUIC Standings
Lena-Winslow 8-0, 7-0
Du-Pec 7-1, 7-1
Forreston 7-1, 6-1
Fulton 5-3, 4-3
Stockton 4-4, 3-4
Dakota 3-5, 2-5
Galena 2-6, 2-5
EPC 1-7, 1-6
West Carroll 0-8, 0-7
OTHER SCORES
Rochelle 16 Plano 0 (Hubs now 6-2)
Sycamore 49 LaSalle-Peru 0 (Spartans now 8-0)
Naperville North 40 DeKalb 6
