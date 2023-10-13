ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from games involving teams in the Rockford area from Friday night, October 13 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



Watch for highlights Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on “Overtime” on Fox 39.



NIC-10 Scores

Hononegah 49 Belvidere 6 (Indians clinch at least a tie for the NIC-10 championship)

Belvidere North 17 Harlem 7

East 30 Freeport 20

Boylan 43 Guilford 0

Auburn vs. Jefferson (noon Saturday at Wyeth Stadium)



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Hononegah 8-0

Boylan 7-1

Belv. North 6-2

Harlem 5-3

Auburn 4-3

Guilford 3-5

East 3-5

Freeport 2-6

Belvidere 1-7

Jefferson 0-7



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE Scores

Byron 49 Dixon 6 (Byron clinches at least a tie for the BNC championship)

Genoa-Kingston 52 Rock Falls 13

Rockford Lutheran 22 Oregon 14

North Boone 42 Rockford Christian 13

Stillman Valley 27 Winnebago 14



UPDATES BNC STANDINGS

Byron 8-0

Dixon 7-1

North Boone 6-2

Stillman V. 5-3

Lutheran 4-4

Oregon 4-4

Genoa-K. 4-4

Winnebago 1-7

Rock Falls 1-7

Rkfd. Christian 0-8



NUIC Scores

Du-Pec 6 Forreston 0

Lena-Winslow 50 Galena 0 (Panthers clinch at least a tie for the NUIC championship)

Stockton 14 Dakota 6

Fulton 42 Knoxville 0

EPC 44 West Carroll 0 (Played Thursday)



UPDATED NUIC Standings

Lena-Winslow 8-0, 7-0

Du-Pec 7-1, 7-1

Forreston 7-1, 6-1

Fulton 5-3, 4-3

Stockton 4-4, 3-4

Dakota 3-5, 2-5

Galena 2-6, 2-5

EPC 1-7, 1-6

West Carroll 0-8, 0-7



OTHER SCORES

Rochelle 16 Plano 0 (Hubs now 6-2)

Sycamore 49 LaSalle-Peru 0 (Spartans now 8-0)

Naperville North 40 DeKalb 6