ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you all the high school football scores from Friday night, October 6th around the Rockford area. Read on for the scores and the updated standings in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and the NUIC.



NIC-10 SCORES

Hononegah 34 Belvidere North 7

Boylan 45 Harlem 0

Auburn 19 Belvidere 8

East 16 Guilford 6

Freeport 19 Jefferson 18



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Hononegah 7-0

Boylan 6-1

Belv. North 5-2

Harlem 5-2

Auburn 4-3

Guilford 3-4

Freeport 2-5

East 2-5

Belvidere 1-6

Jefferson 0-7



BIG NORTHERN SCORES

Byron 62 Winnebago 0

Dixon 55 Rockford Christian 6

Stillman Valley 20 Genoa-Kingston 12

North Boone 34 Rockford Lutheran 3

Oregon 39 Rock Falls 0



UPDATED BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS

Byron 7-0

Dixon 7-0

North Boone 5-2

Stillman 4-3

Oregon 4-3

G-K 3-4

Lutheran 3-4

Winnebago 1-6

Rock Falls 1-6

R. Christian 0-7



NUIC SCORES

Dakota 20 Galena 0

Lena-Winslow 46 EPC 6

Stockton 46 West Carroll 0

Du-Pec 46 Galena 14

Gibson Cit-Melvin-Sibley at Forreston (Saturday)



UPDATED NUIC STANDINGS

Le-Win 7-0, 6-0

Forreston 6-0, 6-0

Du-Pec 6-1, 6-1

Fulton 4-3, 4-3

Stockton 3-4, 2-4

Dakota 3-4, 2-4

Galena 2-5, 2-4

EPC 1-6, 0-6

West Carroll 0-7, 0-6



8-MAN SCORES

Amboy 68 AFC 0

Hiawatha 64 Alden-Hebron 43

Orangeville 56 Christian Life 18

Polo 50 Farmer City/Blue ridge 12

River Ridge 50 Peoria Quest 22

South Beloit at Milford (Saturday)

Milledgeville at Pawnee (Saturday)



OTHER SCORES

Rochelle 40 Sanwich 13

Naperville Central 42 DeKalb 0

Kaneland 45 Marengo 0

Plano 35 Harvard 0

Sycamore at Woodstock North (Saturday)