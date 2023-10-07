ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you all the high school football scores from Friday night, October 6th around the Rockford area. Read on for the scores and the updated standings in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and the NUIC.
Watch for highlights on “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. and watch for them at www.mystateline.com
NIC-10 SCORES
Hononegah 34 Belvidere North 7
Boylan 45 Harlem 0
Auburn 19 Belvidere 8
East 16 Guilford 6
Freeport 19 Jefferson 18
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Hononegah 7-0
Boylan 6-1
Belv. North 5-2
Harlem 5-2
Auburn 4-3
Guilford 3-4
Freeport 2-5
East 2-5
Belvidere 1-6
Jefferson 0-7
BIG NORTHERN SCORES
Byron 62 Winnebago 0
Dixon 55 Rockford Christian 6
Stillman Valley 20 Genoa-Kingston 12
North Boone 34 Rockford Lutheran 3
Oregon 39 Rock Falls 0
UPDATED BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS
Byron 7-0
Dixon 7-0
North Boone 5-2
Stillman 4-3
Oregon 4-3
G-K 3-4
Lutheran 3-4
Winnebago 1-6
Rock Falls 1-6
R. Christian 0-7
NUIC SCORES
Dakota 20 Galena 0
Lena-Winslow 46 EPC 6
Stockton 46 West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 46 Galena 14
Gibson Cit-Melvin-Sibley at Forreston (Saturday)
UPDATED NUIC STANDINGS
Le-Win 7-0, 6-0
Forreston 6-0, 6-0
Du-Pec 6-1, 6-1
Fulton 4-3, 4-3
Stockton 3-4, 2-4
Dakota 3-4, 2-4
Galena 2-5, 2-4
EPC 1-6, 0-6
West Carroll 0-7, 0-6
8-MAN SCORES
Amboy 68 AFC 0
Hiawatha 64 Alden-Hebron 43
Orangeville 56 Christian Life 18
Polo 50 Farmer City/Blue ridge 12
River Ridge 50 Peoria Quest 22
South Beloit at Milford (Saturday)
Milledgeville at Pawnee (Saturday)
OTHER SCORES
Rochelle 40 Sanwich 13
Naperville Central 42 DeKalb 0
Kaneland 45 Marengo 0
Plano 35 Harvard 0
Sycamore at Woodstock North (Saturday)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you all the high school football scores from Friday night, October 6th around the Rockford area. Read on for the scores and the updated standings in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and the NUIC.