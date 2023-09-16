ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are Friday night’s high school football results for our Rockford area teams from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights for highlights, analysis and interviews.



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 69 North Boone 0

Dixon 30 Genoa-Kingston 0

Oregon 27 Winnebago 6

Rockford Lutheran 43 Rock Falls 0

Stillman Valley 49 Rockford Christian 12



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI

Lena-Winslow 52 Dakota 8 (Dunker 153 yards rushing, 3 TDs)

Forreston 34 EPC 20

Fulton 40 Stockton 16

Du-Pec 55 West Carroll 0

Serenac 32 Galena 20



NIC-10

Boylan 41 Belvidere 0 (Titans 4-0)

Belvidere North 45 Jefferson 8 (Blue Thunder 3-1)

Hononegah 49 Freeport 6 (Cole Warren 235 yards passing, 3 TDs, Isaiah Houi rec. 149yds., 2 TDs)

Harlem 20 Guilford 12 (Huskies now 3-1)

Auburn 42 East 8 (Knights now 3-1 matching their win total from last year)



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 49 Harvard 6 (Hubs are 3-1)

Sycamore 48 Ottawa 0 (Spartans playing like the state’s #2 ranked team)

DeKalb 48 Metea Valley 23



8-MAN Football

South Beloit 50 AFC 22 (SoBos led 50-8 at halftime, now 4-0)

Hiawatha 46 Christian Life 6

River Ridge 21 Blue Ridge 20

Milledgeville 50 Orangeville 24

Polo 48 Cambridge 44

Amboy 1 Peoria Quest 0 (Quest forfeits due to health issues on the team)

