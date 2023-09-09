ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the week three high school football scores from around the Rockford area compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10
East 56 Belvidere 14
Boylan 35 Belvidere North 34 OT
Auburn 40 Freeport 6
Harlem 23 Jefferson 0
Hononegah 51 Guilford 12
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 70 Rockford Christian 14
Dixon 40 Rock Falls 0
Genoa-Kingston 20 Oregon 14
North Boone 55 Winnebago 6
Stillman Valley 48 Rockford Lutheran 28
NUIC
Du-Pec 47 Dakota 0
Forreston 30 Galena 16
Fulton 14 EPC 6
Le-Win 48 Stockton 20
Aurora CC 42 West Carroll 20
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 48 Johnsburg 0
Sycamore 42 Woodstock 6
Orland Park Sandburg 41 DeKalb 34
8 MAN
South Beloit 35 Alden-Hebron 20
River Ridge 43 River Ridge 40
Milledgeville 58 Polo 22
