ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline is well represented in the preseason high school football rankings released Wednesday afternoon by the Associated Press.

Following is a look at where our teams rate:

Class 8A:

None

Class 7A:

12th-Hononegah

Class 6A:

5th-Boylan

12th-Harlem

Class 5A:

4th-Sycamore

Class 4A:

6th Genoa-Kingston

12th-Marengo

18th-Stillman Valley

Class 3A:

7th-Byron

Class 2A:

None

Class 1A:

2nd-Lena-Winslow

T9th-Forreston/Galena

17th-Dakota