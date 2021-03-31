Rockford Auburn football team paused after COVID-19 exposure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The NIC-10 has its first case of COVID quarantine in football. The Auburn Knights won’t be playing ball these next to weekends after someone on the varsity football team was exposed to the virus.

“We got word last night (Tuesday night) that unfortunately our varsity football team is going to have to be quarantined for the next two weeks. It is retro back to Saturday the 27th,” said Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton.

Players won’t be allowed back on the practice field until Sunday, April 11. They also won’t be allowed back to school until that time. They’ll logs into classes remotely. They’ll also meet with their coaches remotely.

The Knights were supposed to host the Jefferson J-Hawks this Friday night. They were also supposed to host Boylan next Friday night. Both of those games have been canceled.

Pemberton feels for the Auburn players and coaches. “It’ll be difficult for them. The guys have been working together so hard for football and then we just got started, the season is short to begin with and then this kind of hits. It’s definitely an unfortunate circumstance, but given the times right now we’re going to adapt, overcome and we’ll get through this.”



Only the varsity football team is impacted. The sophomore team was out practicing Wednesday afternoon.