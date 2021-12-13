Rockford football players selected for annual Illinois Shrine All-Star Game

ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several local high school football players and two coaches have been selected to participate in the annual Illinois Coaches Association Shrine game next summer.
The event will be held June 18, 2022 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Ilinois Wesleyan University at 11 a.m. The game is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Peoria, Illinois chapter of Shriners International to benefit Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Graduating seniors have been divided up into a Red Team and a Blue Team. Freeport head coach Anthony Dedmond has been selected for the coaching staff for the Red Team. Rockford East head coach Gary Griffin will be on the coaching staff for the Blue Team.
Following are the local players who have been selected to partcipate:
(RED TEAM)
QB-Hunter Hoffman-DuPec
RB-Chandler Binkley-Byron
RB-Matthew Beltran-Forreston
OL-Gavin Engh-DeKalb
OL-Evan England-Rockford East
OL-Mason Fox-Forreston
S-Toriano Tate-DeKalb
LB-Tarrone Jackson-Freeport
DL-Braden Alfano-Rochelle
(BLUE TEAM)
RB-Marey Roby-Lena-Winslow
TE-Nate Anderson-Orangeville
OL-Bradley Knepper-South Beloit
CB-Michael Cunningham-Winnebago
LB-Adrian Palos-Harlem
LB-Aaron Winters-Belvidere North