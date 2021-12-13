Rockford football players selected for annual Illinois Shrine All-Star Game

ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several local high school football players and two coaches have been selected to participate in the annual Illinois Coaches Association Shrine game next summer.

The event will be held June 18, 2022 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Ilinois Wesleyan University at 11 a.m. The game is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Peoria, Illinois chapter of Shriners International to benefit Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Graduating seniors have been divided up into a Red Team and a Blue Team. Freeport head coach Anthony Dedmond has been selected for the coaching staff for the Red Team. Rockford East head coach Gary Griffin will be on the coaching staff for the Blue Team.

Following are the local players who have been selected to partcipate:

(RED TEAM)

QB-Hunter Hoffman-DuPec

RB-Chandler Binkley-Byron

RB-Matthew Beltran-Forreston

OL-Gavin Engh-DeKalb

OL-Evan England-Rockford East

OL-Mason Fox-Forreston

S-Toriano Tate-DeKalb

LB-Tarrone Jackson-Freeport

DL-Braden Alfano-Rochelle

(BLUE TEAM)

RB-Marey Roby-Lena-Winslow

TE-Nate Anderson-Orangeville

OL-Bradley Knepper-South Beloit

CB-Michael Cunningham-Winnebago

LB-Adrian Palos-Harlem

LB-Aaron Winters-Belvidere North