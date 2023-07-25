WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)— High School football teams are wrapping up their summer contract periods, ready to transition into August practices. Rockford Lutheran’s football team is carrying out a longtime tradition this week.

The Crusaders are spending some time in rural Pecatonica at Mark Numbers’ country home going through ‘Camp Courage.’ It’s a time of relaxing and bonding. They will be doing some physical activities on Wednesday such as an obstacle course.

Tuesday evening the players and coaches relaxed with some games and some Pizza. They broke into groups for some discussions on topics such as leadership. They then spent the night camping in tents.

‘Camp Courage’ was started in 2011 by former Lutheran head football coach Bruce Bazsali. Current head coach Jeff Luedke has kept it going.

“If you would ask all of the players who’ve been through Camp Courage, their favorite thing regarding Lutheran football all throughout the good years, and some of the semi good years, their favorite thing is always to come out here,” said Luedke. “For us it brings us together. And I think that’s probably the main reason why we keep doing it.”

Luedke says the best part of the camp is the boys aren’t allowed to have their cell phones with them.